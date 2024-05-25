Dhruva Sarja's Martin to hit screens on Ovtober 11

Dhruva Sarja’s Martin, an upcoming action entertainer helmed by AP Arjun, stands as a milestone for the actor, marking his debut on the pan-Indian stage. This much-awaited Dhruva Sarja project has been in the works for a while, building fan anticipation for his return since the 2019 hit, Pogaru. Finally, the wait for the release is over as the production house has now announced that the film is slated to hit big screens on October 11.

This pan-India project, aiming to reach audiences beyond Kannada with dubs in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi, will unveil its teaser on June 18 in Mumbai to kick off promotions. Meanwhile, the film’s team has launched a dedicated website and is engaging fans through a poll to choose promotional content and its release schedule.

The audio rights of the film have been bagged by the musical label Saregama for a whopping price. Martin’s story is written by Dhruva Sarja’s uncle and noted actor, Arjun Sarja. The film also features Vaibhavi Shandilya as the female lead, Anveshi Jain, Sukruta Wagle, Nathan Jones, Rubiel Mosquera, Achyuth Kumar, and Malavika Avinash, among others.

Backed by Uday K Mehta under the Vasavi Enterprises banner, Martin has background score by Ravi Basrur and music by Mani Sharma. The film will also feature cinematography by Satya Hegde and action sequences choreographed by stunt masters Ram-Lakshman and Ravi Varma.