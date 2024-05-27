Kavya Shetty and Nandu make special appearance in ‘Chikimika’ song from Vasishta Simha’s 'Love Li'

The makers of Vasishta Simha's 'Love Li' have unveiled a special song featuring actor Kavya Shetty and Bigg Boss and Roadies-fame Nandu as a part of their peppy album. While the first single from 'Love Li', crooned by Vasishta himself was a hit, the follow-up song, titled 'Chikimika' has equally caught the attention of listeners. Anoop Seelin has composed this song which has lyrics penned by Pramod Maravate and choreography by Imran Sardariya.

Sharing some stills from the song featuring Kavya and Nandu, director Chethan Keshav said, "This particular song, though considered as a special song, is a situational track that helps to propel the story forward." The director also brings his expertise to 'Love Li' by directing intense action sequences.

Ravindra Kumar is producing 'Love Li' under the Abhuvanasa Creations banner. Steffy Patel stars as the female lead alongside Vasishta Simha. Vanshika, Sadhu Kokila, Dattanna, Malavika, Shobhraj, and Achyuth Kumar round out the film's cast. The film will feature cinematography by Ashwin Kennedy and editing by Harish Komme.

Billed as a romantic thriller infused with raw emotions, the film is inspired by real-life incidents. According to actor Vasishta, the film evokes a wide range of emotions—from laughter to tears—providing a fulfilling experience for the audience. The makers, who are eyeing a June release, are yet to finalise the date.