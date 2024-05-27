'Uttarakanda' also aims for December release

It looks like Karnataka theatres are going to be full in the month of December. First, Vaishno Studios, the makers of Darshan's 'Devil' directed by Prakash Veer, announced that the film will hit theatres for Christmas this year.

The announcement was followed by Prem-Dhruva Sarja's multilingual film 'KD', backed by KVN Production, which is also aiming for a December end release. Now, KRG Studios' 'Uttarakaanda', which brings together the Dhananjay-Shivarajkumar combo has also jumped on the bandwagon as the makers are eyeing a release during the same period.

The filming of 'Uttarakaanda' has progressed to its second schedule in Belagavi, with Shivanna recently joining the sets. 'Uttarakaanda' not only reunites the Tagaru hit duo Shivanna and Dhananjay on the silver screen but also marks the Kannada debut of Aishwarya Rajesh. Apart from this, the film will also feature Bhavana alongside Shivanna and star Diganth and Chaithra J Achar in lead roles, along with Umashree appearing in a pivotal character.

Adding to the excitement, the Rohit Padaki directorial will be the first Kannada film to have music scored by Amit Trivedi. Advaitha Gurumurthy is cranking the camera for this film, produced by Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Raj.