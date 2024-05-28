Ananya Pandey’s 'Call Me Bae' to release in September

Ananya Pandey’s web-series Call Me Bae will be released on Amazon Prime Video on September 6, the makers announced on Monday.
Created by Ishita Moitra and directed by Collin D’Cunha, the 8-part series features Ananya in the lead, as she makes her streaming debut in an original series playing Bella ‘Bae’ Chowdhary.
It also features Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur in pivotal roles.
The makers shared a poster of the show which features Ananya shot against the blue sky and buildings. She is holding some bags and wearing funky clothes. In the caption, they wrote, “Update your calendars, things are about to glow up!”
The show tells the story of Bae, who upon being downsized from heiress to hustler, discovers that her most valuable assets aren’t her diamonds, but her street smarts and style. Broke but refusing to be broken, she navigates the newsrooms of Mumbai.
It is written by Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair and is a Dharmatic Entertainment Production with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra serving as Executive Producers.