Ananya Pandey’s 'Call Me Bae' to release in September

Ananya Pandey’s web-series Call Me Bae will be released on Amazon Prime Video on September 6, the makers announced on Monday.

Created by Ishita Moitra and directed by Collin D’Cunha, the 8-part series features Ananya in the lead, as she makes her streaming debut in an original series playing Bella ‘Bae’ Chowdhary.

It also features Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur in pivotal roles.