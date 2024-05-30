First look of Sreenath Bhasi’s CIBIL Score out

Sreenath Bhasi is set to headline CIBIL Score, a satire, which marks the Malayalam debut of Kannada filmmaker Shashidhar KM. The latter is known for directing Sugarless (2022) and producing D/O Parvathamma (2019) and Veeram (2023).

CIBIL Score is currently in the preparation phase and will begin shooting in July. “Initially, I had planned to make the film Kannada, but given the current trend in Malayalam cinema, I felt this story would be best suited for that audience.

Currently, I’m having the story, written originally in Kannada, translated to Malayalam. It will appeal to the culture of that region,” says Shashidhar, adding that the film, as hinted by the title, is based on loans and finance.

Sohan Seenulal and Deepak Parambol also act in the film.