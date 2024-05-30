'Manjummel Boys' fame Sreenath Bhasi set to star in Shashidhara's Malayalam debut 'CIBIL Score'

Shashidhara KM, the producer of D/O Parvathamma and Veeram, who also marks his directorial debut with Sugarless and has produced the film, has ventured into Malayalam, where he will be directing his debut film. Titled CIBIL Score, it stars Manjummel Boys fame Sreenath Bhasi. The first look of the protagonist was revealed on the occasion of the actor’s birthday.

The actor has worked in 30 films, including Virus, Home, and Kumbalangi Nights, to name a few. With the support of actor-line producer Deepu Karunakaran, the film is produced by Vivek Srikantaiah under the banner EFG (The Emotions Factory Group). The makers, who are currently in the preparation phase, will begin shooting in July.

“Initially, my plan was to make CIBIL Score my sophomore directorial in Kannada, but given the current trend in Malayalam cinema, I felt this story would be best suited for that audience. Currently, I am having the story written in Kannada translated into Malayalam. The film, being shot in most parts of Kerala, will adapt to the culture of that region. About CIBIL Score as a title, which revolves around loans, it plays an important role in every individual’s financial aspects of life.”

He adds, “Apart from Sreenath Bhasi, noted comedian Sohan Seenulal will also play a pivotal role in the film. We also have Kannada actor Deepak Prince as part of the project.”

The process of finalising the cast is underway. As for technicians, Pradeep Nair, who has worked as DOP in more than 70 films in Tamil and Malayalam and with big stars, will be associating with the project.

Shashidhara, post-Malayalam, is looking to make his Hindi debut. “I am looking to venture into Hindi, plans for which are underway, and details will be announced at the right time,” he says.