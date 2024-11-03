Renowned Sandalwood director Guruprasad's body found in decomposed state

BENGALURU: Renowned Kannada movie director Guruprasad (52) was found dead in a residential apartment complex in Madhanayakanahalli.

According to the Madhanayakanahalli police, the decomposed body of the director was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment. He is suspected to have died by suicide due to financial issues. He has been staying alone in the flat for the last eight months.

The police suspect that the director must have taken the extreme step a few days back. He was also arrested in a cheque bounce case in January, last year.

The incident came to light on Sunday after neighbours sensed a foul smell from his flat. Guruprasad's birthday was on November 2nd, and the news about his death came to light a day after his birthday.

Guruprasad has directed five movies including actor Jaggesh starrer 'Mata' movie. Guruprasad is said to have incurred losses after one of his recent movies flopped. The director after his marital dispute with his first wife had remarried.

He had also participated in the Kannada Bigg Boss show. Some of the other movies directed by him were Edelu Manjunatha and Director's Special.

A case has been registered and further investigation are underway, officials added.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)