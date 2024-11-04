'Anthamthana' to star Achyuth Kumar and Gopal Deshpande

Vishwa, who has previously worked under directors like Pradeep Raj and PC Shekar, is now making his debut directorial with Anthamthana. Backed by Peta’s Cine Café and Filmy Monk, the film brings together two versatile actors, Achyuth Kumar and Gopalkrishna Deshpande, as leads.

The story revolves around a brotherly bond, capturing the essence of our soil, the rich heritage of old Mysore culture, and the complexities of belief and superstition. Girish G, known for his role in Shalivahana Shake, will also play a pivotal part in the film.

With cinematography by Vishwajith Rao, music composed by Poornachandra Tejaswi, and dialogues written by Shailesh Kumar, Anthamthana weaves together themes of tradition and culture. The production is set to begin shortly, with filming planned around scenic locations like Adichunchanagiri, Nagamangala, Maddur, and Mandya.