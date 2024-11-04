'Mufti' prequel 'Bhairathi Ranagal' to receive a sequel

Previously, the announcement of a prequel to Mufti, leading to the creation of Bhairathi Ranagal, starring Shivarajkumar, generated considerable excitement. The film is set to hit theatres on November 15. Just ahead of its release, Shivarajkumar revealed plans for a sequel, during the launch of the song 'Ajnyatavasa'. Produced under the Geetha Pictures banner by Geetha Shivarajkumar the film is directed by Narthan.

Shivrajkumar expressed his fondness for his character in Bhairathi Ranagal and shared that the sequel to the film is already in the works. Director Narthan spoke about the story, mentioning that both he and his wife found it captivating. "This is our second film produced under the Geetha Pictures banner," he noted, expressing the contributions of the cast and crew in ensuring the film's success. He also expressed gratitude to everyone involved and shared plans for a follow-up in the future.

"I thank Geetha Shivarajkumar and Shivarajkumar for giving me the chance to direct this film. The story has come to life thanks to the artists, including Shivanna, and the technicians who have provided invaluable support. Thanks to everyone’s hard work, Bhairathi Ranagal will be a great film. Look out for the trailer on November 5, with a grand release to follow," said director Narthan, while Rukmini Vasanth highlighted that her role is quite significant in the film.

The cast also includes Devaraj, Avinash, Rahul Bose, Chhayasingh, Babu Hiranayya, Madhu Guruswamy, Pratap, Shabeer, and Gopalakrishna Deshpande. The film has cinematography by Naveen Kumar, music by Ravi Basrur, lyrics by Dr V Nagendra Prasad, action direction by Chetan D'Souza, and art direction by Guna. Bhairathi Ranagal is set to hit theatres in multiple languages.