Nagendra Ganiga’s 'Dimsol' to bring coastal Karnataka’s cultural heritage to life

Nagendra Ganiga, who made his mark as an assistant director on Kirik Party and later debuted as a director with Abhiramchandra, is now gearing up for his sophomore venture, Dimsol. While his debut film explored a triangular love story rooted in childhood and friendship, Dimsol aims to celebrate the vibrancy and rich cultural heritage of Karnataka's coastal region on screen.

The title and first look of Dimsol, a story written by Nagendra Ganiga himself, were released around the festive season. The poster, dominated by intense reds, hints at multiple layers within the story. The fierce image of Adi Devi Rakteshwari suggests a blend of tradition and spiritual fervour, setting the stage a cultural symbolism.

Rathakiran and Shivani Rai, who shared the screen in Abhiramchandra, will be playing the leads in Dimsol. Joining them is an ensemble cast, including Manasi Sudhir, Devdas Kapikad, Raghu Pandeshwar, Deepak Rai Panaji, Ram Dass, Ganesh Karanth, Sooraj, Surabhi, and other theatre artists. The makers will release the motion poster on November 6, with filming set to unfold across picturesque coastal locations in December.

Dimsol is a collaborative effort under Samhita Production. Sandeep Valluri will handle the cinematography, while Prateek Shetty is in charge of editing. Nagendra Ganiga has written the film’s lyrics and dialogues, while the music will be composed by noted composer Ravi Basrur.