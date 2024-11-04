Prajwal Devaraj’s 'Karavali' adds Ramesh Indira to its cast

Karavali, directed by Gurudatha Ganiga and starring Prajwal Devaraj, is picking up steam as Ramesh Indira, who has garnered a lot of attention for his compelling role in Sapta Sagaradaache Ello, recently joined the cast. Known for his magnetic screen presence, Ramesh Indira is set to play the character Karavali Doddavaru in this coastal drama.

On the occasion of Deepavali and Kannada Rajyotsava, the Karavali team unveiled a striking poster featuring Indira’s intense avatar—seated atop a car, weapon in hand. His character exudes raw strength and an air of authority, hinting at the action-packed intensity. The poster highlights the rugged coastal village backdrop that defines Karavali, setting the tone for a storyline steeped in local conflicts.

Prajwal Devaraj is set to take on a different role, while Sampada will play the female lead character, and actor Mitra will bring his unique touch to the ensemble cast.

Karavali explores the struggles between man and nature, set against the raw, untamed beauty of coastal Karnataka. With nearly 60 per cent of the shoot already wrapped up in authentic coastal locations, Gurudatha Ganiga aims to bring audiences a gritty tale of survival, produced under Ganiga Films and VK Film Association.

Adding to the allure, Karavali will feature a soundtrack by Sachin Basrur.