Raj B Shetty plays a quirky role in Arjun Janya’s '45'

Music composer Arjun Janya has stepped into the director’s chair for the first time with his debut film, 45, bringing together Kannada stars Shivarajkumar, and Upendra, along with Raj B Shetty in one frame. Recently, Arjun gave fans a glimpse of what’s to come by unveiling the looks of Shivarajkumar and Upendra while keeping Raj B Shetty’s character shrouded in mystery. This suspense was finally lifted with the release of Raj’s teaser around Deepavali, quickly generating excitement.

The teaser introduces Raj B Shetty in a quirky, comedic role that has already charmed fans. It opens in dramatic black and white, showing Raj’s character in a corporate suit facing off with two intimidating rowdies who try to scare him with knives. But Raj’s response flips the script: with a smirk, he says, “Don’t try to touch me—my brother sent me to karate class when I was young,” and then proceeds to show off his karate skills, adding a humorous twist to the scene.

In a fun detail, fans speculate that the two men confronting Raj might be Shivarajkumar and Upendra. The hints are in their props—one sports a chain with the iconic ‘Om’ symbol, while the other wields a trident, pointing to their classic characters. Raj’s character seems to have a colourful past, perhaps hinting at a former life as a rowdy before moving into the corporate world.

Produced by Ramesh Reddy under Suraj Productions, 45 has wrapped up filming and is now in post-production. Arjun Janya not only directs but also composes the film’s music. Satya Hegde serves as the cinematographer, while KM Prakash takes charge of editing.