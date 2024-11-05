Action-thriller 'Rudra Garuda Purana' to release on December 27

Touted to be an action thriller, Rudra Garuda Purana, starring Kavaludaari actor Rishi, got its release date at a recent event where the song ‘Kann Munde Bandu’ was unveiled by actors KS Sridhar and Avinash with Rishi, female lead Priyanka Kumar, and director Nandish, along with the rest of the cast present. The film will be releasing in theatres on December 27.

Opening with a tribute to the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar, Rishi spoke about the important roles of the producer and director in making a successful film. He appreciated Nandish’s engaging story and thanked producer Lohith for enabling a smooth script-to-screen translation.

While Rishi kept the plot details under wraps, he confidently stated that ‘Kann Munde Bandu’ would connect with audiences and mentioned that the film is sure to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. The soundtrack by noted music director Devi Sri Prasad in collaboration with KP (Krishna Prasad), is expected to be a highlight of the film. DSP sent his best wishes for the film’s success through a video message, adding to the excitement.

Director Nandish has woven in a twist inspired by the mysterious case of Pan Am Flight 914, which vanished in 1955 and reappeared three decades later. This real-life mystery provides a backdrop for Rudra Garuda Purana, where the 17A Kaveri Express bus plays a key role. Apparently The story written by Nandish was originally pitched to the late Puneeth Rajkumar by director Jacob Varghese, had sparked keen interest.

The film will have cinematography by Sandeep Kumar and is produced by Ashwini Lohith under the banner of Ashwini Arts, marking the production company’s debut. The cast includes Vinod Alva, Giri, KS Sridhar, and comedy stars like Jagappa and Prasanna Handrang.