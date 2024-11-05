Kishore, Harshil Koushik team up for 'Anamadheaya Ashok Kumar'

Kishore, the multifaceted actor known for his work in different languages, will next be the face of Anamadheya Ashok Kumar. He joins actor Harshil Koushik in this thriller by debut director Sagar Kumar. The makers have wrapped up filming and are currently in post-production, aiming for a release at this year’s end. They have just released the motion poster and shared a few stills with CE.

Kishore, who has been a part of various South Indian films, is also making his big-ticket Bollywood debut in Sikandar, starring Salman Khan and directed by AR Murugadoss.

Anamadheya Ashok Kumar revolves around the murder of a celebrated lawyer in town and a retired cop battling for his life. A relentless journalist finds himself embroiled in a web of suspicion. Meanwhile, an intelligent cop, played by Harshil Koushik of Achar and Co fame, races against time to untangle the conspiracy. Whether he can separate the truth from lies before it’s too late forms the crux of the film.

Harshil Koushik’s transformation from a boy next door character to a cop in Anamadheya Ashok Kumar testifies to his versatility. Harshil says the shift in his on-screen image is not just intended to explore his range in acting but also aims to surprise audiences. “It’s always exciting to see myself in dynamic characters—and this role could really set me apart,” he says. Kishore adopts a raw and distinct look in the film, showcasing his ability yet again to play characters of different kinds.

The film, produced under SKN Films and distributed by Janani Pictures, features a screenplay written by director Sagar Kumar along with Benny Thomas. The film’s DOP is Sunil Honalli, and the music is composed by Azad, while editing is handled by K. Yesu.

Anamadheya Ashok Kumar, which is made in Kannada, is also likely to be dubbed in Tamil.