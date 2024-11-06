‘BTS' is a love letter to the myriad individuals who live and breathe cinema

BTS: Behind the Scenes, an anthology by five young talents about the unspoken stories of those who power the cinematic world, is set to release on November 8. Through five distinct stories, this film plunges into the world of moviemaking and promises to offer an intimate exploration led by five dynamic directors.

And according to them, BTS is not just a film—it’s an ode to the unsung heroes and the starry-eyed dreamers of cinema. Each story, about 28 minutes long, sheds light on a specific facet of filmmaking. Whether it’s a commoner chasing stardom or the silent warriors who work tirelessly behind the scenes, the film features the multifaceted, raw nature of cinema with unparalleled authenticity and passion.

The anthology is a passion project brought to life by Prajwal Raj, Sai Shrinidhi, Kuldeep Cariappa, Rajesh N Shankadh, and Apoorva Bharadwaj. Each director also produces the film, as well as bringing their unique storytelling voice and personal experiences. Prajwal Raj lends his expertise as an assistant and associate director to create a strong technical foundation for the film.

“Each frame should speak its own language,” Prajwal believes, and his influence ensures that every scene resonates with visual storytelling. Sai Shrinidhi, known for his sharp narrative skills, says that he infuses the anthology with emotional depth and storytelling finesse. “It’s about capturing the soul of the story,” Sai shares.

Kuldeep Cariappa, with his award-winning documentary background, shares that he breathes a sense of realism into the cinematic frenzy. Kuldeep’s segments blend raw truth with artful precision. “The chaos of cinema is what gives it life,” he reflects.