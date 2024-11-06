‘BTS' is a love letter to the myriad individuals who live and breathe cinema

BTS: Behind the Scenes, an anthology by five young talents about the unspoken stories of those who power the cinematic world, is set to release on November 8. Through five distinct stories, this film plunges into the world of moviemaking and promises to offer an intimate exploration led by five dynamic directors.
And according to them, BTS is not just a film—it’s an ode to the unsung heroes and the starry-eyed dreamers of cinema. Each story, about 28 minutes long, sheds light on a specific facet of filmmaking. Whether it’s a commoner chasing stardom or the silent warriors who work tirelessly behind the scenes, the film features the multifaceted, raw nature of cinema with unparalleled authenticity and passion.
The anthology is a passion project brought to life by Prajwal Raj, Sai Shrinidhi, Kuldeep Cariappa, Rajesh N Shankadh, and Apoorva Bharadwaj. Each director also produces the film, as well as bringing their unique storytelling voice and personal experiences. Prajwal Raj lends his expertise as an assistant and associate director to create a strong technical foundation for the film.
“Each frame should speak its own language,” Prajwal believes, and his influence ensures that every scene resonates with visual storytelling. Sai Shrinidhi, known for his sharp narrative skills, says that he infuses the anthology with emotional depth and storytelling finesse. “It’s about capturing the soul of the story,” Sai shares.
Kuldeep Cariappa, with his award-winning documentary background, shares that he breathes a sense of realism into the cinematic frenzy. Kuldeep’s segments blend raw truth with artful precision. “The chaos of cinema is what gives it life,” he reflects.
Rajesh N Shankadh, a seasoned screenwriter and director of web series, states that he brings a contemporary twist that keeps the stories relatable and that his vision adds modernity to classic storytelling. “Relatability is the bridge between art and the audience,” Rajesh notes. Apoorva Bharadwaj, with her background in mass communication and acting, describes her process as “breathing life into characters that linger with you.”
The anthology’s five tales are as diverse, according to the makers, with each title teasing the rich themes and varied tones that await viewers. Baanigondu Elle Ellide pits soaring dreams against the harsh pull of reality. Coffee, Cigarettes and Lines is a gritty portrayal of the creative spirit battling exhaustion, framed by late-night writing marathons and production trials.
Hero explores the intoxicating allure of fame through the lens of an everyman daring to take the leap into the limelight. Blockbuster offers an insider’s look at the pressure-cooker world of creating a hit film, where ambition clashes with relentless chaos. Sumoha offers a tender, emotionally charged story depicting the sacrifices and unseen challenges of those who choose their love for cinema over comfort.
The ensemble cast to this anthology includes Jahangeer Ninasam, Aahan, Medini Kelamane, Koushik Gowda, Vijay Krishna, Sripriya, and Mahadev Prasad. Produced by Satoir, the brainchild of Kuldeep Cariappa, the production house Satoir has carved a name for itself with its award-winning documentaries and projects, and the film is distributed by Ravichandra AJ’s Janani Pictures.
“BTS is about illuminating the unglamorous, gritty work that shapes cinema,” the team explains, adding, “The film is a love letter to the myriad individuals who live and breathe cinema. It is a mirror held up to the artists, technicians, dreamers, and believers who make magic happen.”