Darshan was not my first choice for Jaggu in 'Navagraha': Dinakar Thoogudeepa

The Darshan-starrer Navagraha is set for a re-release after 16 years. Originally a cult hit in 2008 and produced by Meena Thoogudeepa Srinivas, this film holds a special place in many people’s hearts.
“This is the first time Navagraha is getting re-released,” shares Dinakar Thoogudeepa. “It holds significance for it was made under Thoogudeepa Productions, and it marked the first time my brother, Darshan, played a full-fledged hero in a film under our home banner.”
The encouragement for the film’s re-release came from Dinakar’s family, particularly Darshan’s son, Vineesh. Dinakar says, “Vineesh fell in love with the film when he watched it on TV and found it interesting for young audiences today. He even said, ‘It would be great for my friends to watch!’”
Discussing what it means to watch the film now, Dinakar says, “Even though it was made in 2008, it captures themes that connect with today’s generation.”
While Dinakar doesn’t expect the film to replicate its original success, he hopes that a new audience will appreciate it. “Many youngsters I meet, who weren’t even born when Navagraha was first released, watched it on TV and still find it captivating, and some are even asking about a sequel.”
Casting for the film came easily for Dinakar, who shared a close bond with many actors, including Tharun Kishore Sudhir, Vinod Prabhakar, and Srujan Lokesh. “Darshan was not my first choice for Jaggu; I wanted Vinod to play the role. However, when I pitched the story to Vinod, he wanted to play the negative role over a guest role or a police officer. His enthusiasm changed everything, and Darshan became Jaggu, and Vinod came in as Tony,” Dinakar reveals.
He had also sought out Arjun Sarja for the cop role and travelled to Chennai to share his vision with the actor for the role. “Unfortunately, I couldn’t convince him, and eventually we had Sourav play the role,” he explains.
Navagraha features a talented ensemble cast, including Sharmiela Mandre, Giri Dinesh, Dharma Keerthiraj, Varsha, and Kruti Pratap. The film boasts dialogues by AV Chinthan, cinematography by AV Krishna Kumar, and music by V Harikrishna.
As Dinakar looks toward the future, the prospect of reviving their home banner through a Navagraha franchise excites him. “When I made Navagraha, I never imagined it would be produced under our banner. Nothing was planned back then and will be the same case now too. But I believe Navagraha 2 is going to happen,” he concludes.