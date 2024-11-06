Kiran Raj, Kajal Kunder starrer Megha eyes November end release

Kiran Raj, who was last seen in Ronny, and Kajal Kunder, who graced the screen in Vinay Rajkumar’s Pepe, are teaming up for Megha. Through this film, its director Charan intends to bring in the subtle differences between true friendship and love.

According to the director, Megha portrays human emotions in a cinematic light and showcases the value of various relationships. “The characters in the film depict the bonds of friendship and the impact of true love, highlighting the beauty and deep joy of relationships,” says Charan.

The film is backed by Yatish HR, Yatish RG, and Ramesh HN, under Krishi Productions founders. It also stars veteran actor Rajesh Nataranga as a father, along with Shobaraj, Sangeetha, Sundar Veena, Hanumanthagowda, Taranga Vishwas, and Girish Shivanna.

The film has lyrics to two songs penned by V Nagendra Prasad and three songs by director Charan himself, with Joel Sakkari handling the compositions. It also has Franklin Rocky’s background score.

Megha, looking for a November release, will be distributed by Manoj Kumar through Ravi Films. As a third-generation distributor, Manoj honours his family’s legacy, which his father, Chandrashekar, built by distributing over 250 Telugu and other language films across Karnataka.