Shivarajkumar is a force to be reckoned in 'Mufti' prequel

In the lead-up to its grand release on November 15, Shivarajkumar’s Bhairathi Ranagal, the prequel to director Narthan's debut hit Mufti, has dropped the film's trailer. Spanning 2 minutes and 31 seconds, the trailer, out on Anand Audio, showcases Century Star Shivarajkumar in full force as Bhairathi Ranagal—a character brimming with raw strength and serving as a great pillar of Ronapura. The character, which has shades of Bhairathi as both a lawyer and a gangster, leaves fans buzzing with excitement.

Set against the backdrop of the gritty fictional town, the trailer reveals a world where necessities like clean water are not easy to access. A striking line in Kannada, which translates to “Just making a request by writing on a white paper is enough to get water,” highlights the harsh reality that the locals face.

The intensity peaks as Bhairathi Ranagal declares, “I don’t mind losing anybody for the sake of the people, but I can’t lose the people,” explaining his unyielding resolve. Adding to this mass entertainer is Bollywood actor Rahul Bose, whose dialogue, “We don’t want to see his end, but give an end to his social deeds,” hints at a complex antagonist. Bhairathi, however, stands firm, determined to leave many milestones in Ronapura.

Directed by Narthan, the film's trailer captures the indomitable spirit of Bhairathi Ranagal, with Shivarajkumar’s commanding portrayal set against a backdrop of mud, sand, and shades of grey. Cinematographer Naveen Kumar captures this rugged atmosphere, while Ravi Basrur’s musical score amplifies the intensity. The film features an ensemble cast including Rukmini Vasanth as a doctor, along with Devaraj, Chhaya Singh, Gopalkrishna Deshpande, and Babu Hirannaiah, among others.

Produced by Geetha Shivarajkumar under the Geetha Pictures banner, Bhairathi Ranagal looks to deliver high-octane action and honour the legacy of its titular hero while carving out new chapters in his storied past.

Interestingly, as Shivarajkumar himself recently revealed, Bhairathi Ranagal will also have a sequel. The second part of the film is currently in the works.