Composing ‘Nillabeda’ helped me push through my struggles: Chandan Shetty

Chandan Shetty's latest composition 'Nilabeda' holds a great significance to his life and career. Opening up about the song, he says, “This song helped me push through my struggles. No matter what life throws at you, don’t stop—keep moving.” With his vibrant beats setting the stage, 'Nillabeda' brings a fresh talent from North Karnataka, Sunidhi Neelopant, into the limelight in a dance track that has quickly garnered attention, gaining millions of views.

Directed and choreographed by Abhishek Matad, the video also includes a heartfelt touch from Sunidhi’s grandmother, Pratibha Neelopant. Alongside Sunidhi, the video also brings to the frame a few actors, Harini Srikanth, Anu Prabhakar Mukherjee, Asgar, Shashi Master, and Matad himself.

At a recent launch event, Producers’ Association President Umesh Banakar lauded Sunidhi’s talent, saying, “She moves as if she has no bones!” He also praised Shetty's music, noting its universal appeal that brings people of all ages to the dance floor. Banakar encouraged rising stars like Sunidhi to seek opportunities across diverse languages and regions, highlighting the importance of broader exposure for emerging talent.

Actor Naveen Shankar echoed these sentiments, appreciating Sunidhi’s performance and advocating for more opportunities for Karnataka’s young talent. Director Abhishek Matad, thrilled by the response, shared that even choreographer Harsha and actor Daali Dhananjaya had praised the song’s appeal.

Sunidhi, dedicating 'Nillabeda' to dancers everywhere, admitted she initially felt nervous but now hopes to inspire others. The video, with visuals by Sanket, editing by Ranjeet Rasa, and lyrics by Vijay Eshwar, is a rhythmic celebration of dance.