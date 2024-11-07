'Dude', Thej’s next to revolve around Appu soccer tournament

Director-actor Thej is back in action with Dude, his latest sport-based action-comedy that merges football and romance. Dedicated to the late Puneeth Rajkumar, the film celebrates Appu’s love for football. “Dude is a tribute to Puneeth Rajkumar,” Thej shares, “and the plot revolves around a unique Appu Soccer Tournament.” He adds, “The film features Rangayana Raghu in a pivotal role, as a football coach who humorously knows nothing about the game—a refreshing theme that gives the story a twist.” Raghavendra Rajkumar, who also has a prominent role to play in the film has contributed as a script consultant, reveals the director.

Leading the female lineup is Sanya Kaveramma, cousin to Rashmika Mandanna as female lead, alongside Megha, Mohita, Drithi, Anarghya, Beepali Pandey, Sonu Theerta Gowda, Siri, Evangelinsona, Yashaswini, and Mercy. These actors portray strong women characters, bringing together a team of players with diverse backgrounds. “Some are doctors, engineers, and models, unified by their passion for football,” he says.

According to Thej, sports, especially football, is gaining traction in Bengaluru, with nearly 150 coaching centres present across the city. “I wanted to create a story that promotes sports while showcasing powerful female characters. Football is rare in Kannada cinema, so this concept felt fresh and needed,” he says.

The film’s cast also includes senior actors Sundar Raj, Sparsha Rekha, and Vijay Chendoor, who will be seen in important roles. Produced by Panoramic Studios, Dude has ML Mohammed of Jinke Mari-fame as its music director, while DOP Prem, known for Ala Modalaindi handles the cinematography. With shooting underway in Bengaluru—including a specially constructed football stadium set in Hennur—Dude is slated for a June 2025 release.