I was initially hesitant to sign for 'Tenant', says Sonu Gowda

Tenant steps into the spotlight as a crime thriller with an intense trailer, building on the buzz generated by its teaser and songs. Directed by debutant Sridhar Shastri, the film is slated for release on November 22. It features Dharma Keerthi Raj, Ugramm Manju, and Sonu Gowda in key roles, alongside Tilak and Rakesh Maiya.

Produced by Nagaraj T under Master Choice Creations, Tenant has generated significant curiosity as its intriguing plot and trailer, released on Wednesday, heighten the tension throughout. The entire story unfolds within the confined space of a single house, amplifying both drama and suspense elements. In his debut, Sridhar Shastri aims to draw viewers into his characters’ world.

Dharma Keerthiraj, typically known for his romantic roles, takes on a completely new avatar in Tenant. Tilak, Rakesh Maiya, and Sonu Gowda are set to make strong returns to the big screen in fresh roles.

Actor Tilak, who plays a police officer, expressed his excitement about the role: “When Director Sridhar told me the story, I instantly loved it. I even asked if it was based on real events. I’ve never played such a role before, and I believe this will be the highlight of my career.”

Actor Rakesh Maiya added, “Director Sridhar has done an excellent job with the character development. The entire film takes place in one house. It’s very engaging, and I’m sure audiences will enjoy it.”

Sonu Gowda shares that he was initially skeptical about signing Tenant. “When I first heard the story, I wasn’t sure whether to take it up. I’ve never done a role like this before, and I was unsure if the audience would accept it. But the script was so strong that I agreed to take it on. We filmed in 21 days, during the lockdown, all within a single house. Initially, I had doubts about how engaging it would be for the audience, but it turned out beautifully,” he says.

Elaborating on the storyline, director Sridhar says, “The story is set during the lockdown, and everything happens within one house. There are five main characters, and they all did a fantastic job. I hope everyone watches the movie.”

Tenant explores the emotional and psychological impacts of the pandemic, based on a real-life incident. It delves into the raw experiences of individuals facing challenges during the lockdown and portrays the shattered dreams of a couple, highlighting the harsh realities of the time.”

On the technical crew, Tenant has cinematography by Manohar Joshi and music by Girish Hothur.