Middle class isn’t just an economic status; it’s a mindset: Sunil Raoh

Sunil Raoh has always been known for creating authentic connection with the middle class through several characters. In Maryade Prashne, he does it yet again with the role of Sathish. Through this role, he not only presents another slice of life of the middle class on screen but also highlights the challenges, dignity, and perseverance of people living this hard life.
Following his last appearance in Thurthu Nirgamana, Sunil takes on this layered character in a film directed by Nagaraj Somayaji and produced by Pradeepa under the Sakkath Studio banner, set for a theatrical release on November 22.
As he steps into Sathish’s shoes as a food delivery boy, Sunil reminds us of the silent heroes in society—those who endure with dignity and redefine the meaning of success.
“Middle class isn’t just an economic status; it’s a mindset,” says Sunil. “It’s about valuing what you have, understanding the worth of money, and finding pride in simplicity. I relate to that, and so do most of my roles.”
The film’s crew includes Arjun Ramu as the music director, Sandeep Valluri as the cinematographer, Prateek Mahesh as the colourist, and Arjun and Sanketh as editors.
Sathish, Sunil’s character, is, as he explains, a no-nonsense guy who avoids confrontation but finds himself trapped in situations that test his resilience and values.
“There is a sense of desperation in Sathish’s role, something we often see around us today.
"This character symbolises the struggles of a generation that values work, even within a gig economy,” Sunil notes, drawing from the reality of food delivery jobs and the post-pandemic need to adapt to any form of employment to make a living.
“With so many people ordering food online, the demand for such jobs has skyrocketed. Many workers take up these roles out of necessity, not qualification, driven by the need to support their families rather than stay idle. Stepping into this mindset was a challenge for me.”
In Maryade Prashne, Sathish has a backstory familiar to many in today’s world. Once, he tried his hand at his ventures but faced losses, echoing the reality of those who have shifted from previous careers to newer, often humbling roles.
“It’s about the dignity of labour and the idea that no job is beneath anyone,” says Sunil.
The ensemble cast includes both new faces and seasoned actors, with Sunil sharing the screen with talents like Rakesh Adiga, Poornachandra Mysuru, Teju Belawadi, and Rekha Kudligi. The film also features Prabhu Mundkur, Shine Shetty, Shravan, and Hariharan, representing a higher social class. Sunil is particularly thrilled by the organic chemistry among the cast.
“Except for Nagendra Shah, whom I knew well, the rest of the actors were new to me. I had seen some of Rakesh Adiga’s, Rekha Kudligi’s, and Poorna’s work, but this was our first time working together. These actors brought a refreshing authenticity; they felt like characters, not performers. I was pleasantly surprised by each of them, especially Rakesh and Poornachandra. Working with this team was like watching characters come to life,” says Sunil Raoh.
“I’m glad that even though I’m gradually getting regular with various projects, I’m finding interesting roles to play,” he says as he signs off.