Middle class isn’t just an economic status; it’s a mindset: Sunil Raoh

Sunil Raoh has always been known for creating authentic connection with the middle class through several characters. In Maryade Prashne, he does it yet again with the role of Sathish. Through this role, he not only presents another slice of life of the middle class on screen but also highlights the challenges, dignity, and perseverance of people living this hard life.

Following his last appearance in Thurthu Nirgamana, Sunil takes on this layered character in a film directed by Nagaraj Somayaji and produced by Pradeepa under the Sakkath Studio banner, set for a theatrical release on November 22.

As he steps into Sathish’s shoes as a food delivery boy, Sunil reminds us of the silent heroes in society—those who endure with dignity and redefine the meaning of success.

“Middle class isn’t just an economic status; it’s a mindset,” says Sunil. “It’s about valuing what you have, understanding the worth of money, and finding pride in simplicity. I relate to that, and so do most of my roles.”

The film’s crew includes Arjun Ramu as the music director, Sandeep Valluri as the cinematographer, Prateek Mahesh as the colourist, and Arjun and Sanketh as editors.

Sathish, Sunil’s character, is, as he explains, a no-nonsense guy who avoids confrontation but finds himself trapped in situations that test his resilience and values.

“There is a sense of desperation in Sathish’s role, something we often see around us today.