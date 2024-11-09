Kannada

Prabhas signs three-film deal with Hombale Films

Collaboration with Prabhas is a step towards crafting timeless cinema that will inspire and entertain for generations to come, says Hombale founder Vijay Kiragandur.
Prabhas and Vijay Kiragandur
Express News Service
On Friday, Hombale Films, the makers of Kantara, KGF, Salaar, announced that they are collaborating on a three-film deal with superstar Prabhas.

The leading production house wrote on their X platform, “We are proud to unite with the Rebel Star, Prabhas, in a groundbreaking three-film partnership that celebrates the essence of Indian cinema and aims to take it to the world. This is a declaration of our commitment to creating cinematic experiences that will be unforgettable."

Speaking about the multi-film deal, Hombale founder Vijay Kiragandur said, “At Hombale, we believe in the power of storytelling that transcends borders. Our collaboration with Prabhas is a step towards crafting timeless cinema that will inspire and entertain for generations to come.”

Salaar starring Prabhas, directed by Prashanth Neel, was a critical and a commercial success at the box office. The production house said that they are going to back three large-scale projects with the Radhe Shyam star starting with Salaar 2. The move signifies that the star and the studio share a synergy and vision to produce these mass entertainers.

Hombale Films has KGF Chapter 3, Salaar Part 2 and Kantara Chapter 1 in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Prabhas is busy with The Raja Saab helmed by director Maruthi. The superstar is soon to start shooting for Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial Spirit.

