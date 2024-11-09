Prabhas signs three-film deal with Hombale Films

On Friday, Hombale Films, the makers of Kantara, KGF, Salaar, announced that they are collaborating on a three-film deal with superstar Prabhas.

The leading production house wrote on their X platform, “We are proud to unite with the Rebel Star, Prabhas, in a groundbreaking three-film partnership that celebrates the essence of Indian cinema and aims to take it to the world. This is a declaration of our commitment to creating cinematic experiences that will be unforgettable."

Speaking about the multi-film deal, Hombale founder Vijay Kiragandur said, “At Hombale, we believe in the power of storytelling that transcends borders. Our collaboration with Prabhas is a step towards crafting timeless cinema that will inspire and entertain for generations to come.”

Salaar starring Prabhas, directed by Prashanth Neel, was a critical and a commercial success at the box office. The production house said that they are going to back three large-scale projects with the Radhe Shyam star starting with Salaar 2. The move signifies that the star and the studio share a synergy and vision to produce these mass entertainers.

Hombale Films has KGF Chapter 3, Salaar Part 2 and Kantara Chapter 1 in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Prabhas is busy with The Raja Saab helmed by director Maruthi. The superstar is soon to start shooting for Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial Spirit.