The big clincher was working with Shivanna in 'Bhairathi Ranagal': Rukmini Vasanth

Rukmini Vasanth, the female lead of Sapta Sagaradaache Ello, is at the stage in her career where she loves to attempt different genres. Recently seen alongside Sriimurali in Dr Suri’s Bagheera, which is currently enjoying a strong run at the box office, Rukmini is gearing up for her next.
Having played a doctor in Bagheera, she’s set to reprise a similar profession in the upcoming Bhairathi Ranagal slated to release on November 15. But there’s more to her choice than just the role itself—she was thrilled at the chance to act with Shivarajkumar.
“The big clincher was definitely the opportunity to work with Shivanna,” Rukmini admits.
“Growing up in Karnataka, and watching Kannada films, we all know the legend Shivanna is. But as I became an actor, I started exploring his work—the sheer variety of roles he’s taken on is amazing," she said.
"He’s celebrated for Om, Jogi, and Mufti, among many, but roles in films like Chigurida Kanasu and Nammoora Mandara Hoove show his range. When I joined the set of Bhairathi Ranagal, I saw firsthand his deep knowledge of cinema. At his age, he’s only grown as an actor, which is inspiring to me,” she added.
This is Rukmini’s first mass entertainer that explores the underworld. When asked about working in this genre, she says, “the approach to the character doesn’t change, whether it’s an intense underworld role or a lighthearted romance. It’s all about the weight the role carries."
"I haven’t done this kind of mass film before, and it’s a chance to connect with a new audience. Beyond that, the character’s essence remains the same,” she explains.
“I can’t say too much about my role, but as a doctor, it ties deeply into the story,” she adds.
While sequels are common, Bhairathi Ranagal made under Geetha Pictures banner is the first attempt at a prequel to Mufti in Kannada cinema, directed by Narthan.
Asked what interests her about this backstory approach, Rukmini shares, “Shivanna’s character in Mufti was complex, and people are naturally curious about his journey. Not every film needs a prequel, but when a character is as layered as this one, it’s exciting to explore more.”
Speaking about director Narthan, she says, “he’s precise as a writer, with a touch of subtlety. The arc of character and cinema that people saw in Mufti comes through in this film too.”
Rukmini concludes with admiration for his work, as she expresses her excitement for what Bhairathi Ranagal will bring to audiences.