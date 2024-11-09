The big clincher was working with Shivanna in 'Bhairathi Ranagal': Rukmini Vasanth

Rukmini Vasanth, the female lead of Sapta Sagaradaache Ello, is at the stage in her career where she loves to attempt different genres. Recently seen alongside Sriimurali in Dr Suri’s Bagheera, which is currently enjoying a strong run at the box office, Rukmini is gearing up for her next.

Having played a doctor in Bagheera, she’s set to reprise a similar profession in the upcoming Bhairathi Ranagal slated to release on November 15. But there’s more to her choice than just the role itself—she was thrilled at the chance to act with Shivarajkumar.

“The big clincher was definitely the opportunity to work with Shivanna,” Rukmini admits.

“Growing up in Karnataka, and watching Kannada films, we all know the legend Shivanna is. But as I became an actor, I started exploring his work—the sheer variety of roles he’s taken on is amazing," she said.

"He’s celebrated for Om, Jogi, and Mufti, among many, but roles in films like Chigurida Kanasu and Nammoora Mandara Hoove show his range. When I joined the set of Bhairathi Ranagal, I saw firsthand his deep knowledge of cinema. At his age, he’s only grown as an actor, which is inspiring to me,” she added.