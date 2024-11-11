Dheera Bhagat Roy locks in December release

Dheera Bhagat Roy is set to release on December 6, going head-to-head with the highly anticipated Pushpa 2. Director Karnan and his team see this as a moment for Kannada cinema to shine. “This isn’t just about competition,” Karnan noted while adding, “it’s about the courage to stand tall. Rangi Taranga’s success against Baahubali gives us the confidence to take this step.”

Producer Praveen Gowda added, “Kannadigas are here to support us; we trust our audience.” The film introduces Rakesh Dalawai as the lead, alongside debut female actor Sucharitha Sahayara. Rakesh expressed his pride in competing with Pushpa 2: “I’m a Bellary boy, and Kannada cinema is my heart.”

Produced by Shree Om Cine Entertainers, Dheera Bhagat Roy has music by Poornachandra Tejaswi, cinematography by Selvam John, and editing by NM Vishwa. Karnan describes the film as a quality production. The team has strongly opposed the perceived arrogance of Pushpa 2’s distributors. Activist Bhaskar Prasad says, “Kannadigas won’t bow to the influence of non-Kannada films.” With backing from Salaga director Vijay Kumar, Dheera Bhagat Roy aims to create a fresh chapter in Kannada cinema history.