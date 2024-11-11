Had to cut a 100-page script to 70 pages due to budget constraints: Pinaki Janardhan

While big-budget films continue to dominate the screen, House of Manikanta stands out as a raw, independent creation by director Pinaki Janardhan. Set entirely within a single house, the film is shot with the camera never leaving its confines. With a shoestring budget and just ten days of shooting, the film has already gained attention by being selected for Film Bazaar’s prestigious recommendations section, part of the NFDC’s initiative to support independent films. It is also slated for release on OTT platforms, with a premiere at a major film festival planned in the coming days.

“We shot the entire film in just ten days, with a tight budget. But I believe limitations breed creativity,” says Pinaki, reflecting on the challenging yet rewarding process of making the 1-hour 25-minute film. House of Manikanta revolves around a character named Manikanta, played by actor GG. Pinaki, however, clarifies that Manikanta is not the protagonist in the traditional sense.

Instead, the house itself becomes just as much a character as the people in it. “The title, House of Manikanta, isn’t just the name of the house—it represents the world within, the emotions, the hidden tensions, and the constraints of its inhabitants,” explains Pinaki. The decision to shoot in a single location adds to the sense of isolation and intensity. “It’s about how the characters evolve within the same space, and how the house itself begins to feel like a character in the story,” he adds.