Had to cut a 100-page script to 70 pages due to budget constraints: Pinaki Janardhan

While big-budget films continue to dominate the screen, House of Manikanta stands out as a raw, independent creation by director Pinaki Janardhan. Set entirely within a single house, the film is shot with the camera never leaving its confines. With a shoestring budget and just ten days of shooting, the film has already gained attention by being selected for Film Bazaar’s prestigious recommendations section, part of the NFDC’s initiative to support independent films. It is also slated for release on OTT platforms, with a premiere at a major film festival planned in the coming days.
“We shot the entire film in just ten days, with a tight budget. But I believe limitations breed creativity,” says Pinaki, reflecting on the challenging yet rewarding process of making the 1-hour 25-minute film. House of Manikanta revolves around a character named Manikanta, played by actor GG. Pinaki, however, clarifies that Manikanta is not the protagonist in the traditional sense.
Instead, the house itself becomes just as much a character as the people in it. “The title, House of Manikanta, isn’t just the name of the house—it represents the world within, the emotions, the hidden tensions, and the constraints of its inhabitants,” explains Pinaki. The decision to shoot in a single location adds to the sense of isolation and intensity. “It’s about how the characters evolve within the same space, and how the house itself begins to feel like a character in the story,” he adds.
Before venturing into direction, Pinaki worked on a couple of short films and as an assistant director on Grey Games. “Working on Grey Games taught me a lot, and that’s where I got my investors, who currently reside in the UK,” he recalls. He shares that the inspiration for House of Manikanta came to him during his time working on Grey Games.
“While working on Grey Games, I came across a house that I felt deeply connected to, and that’s when the idea for the film took root,” Pinaki explains. Despite the tight budget, Pinaki remained committed to his vision. “I had to reduce a 100-page script to 70 pages because we couldn’t afford to stretch the budget any further.
But that honesty in the process made the film what it is today,” he says. “The experience taught me that a strong story doesn’t need a big budget. What matters is the heart of the film, the soul of the narrative,” adds Pinaki. “I hope the film encourages other independent filmmakers to think outside the box, to tell their stories with honesty and without worrying too much about the budget.”
Pinaki Janardhan has big plans for the future. “Being a part of Film Bazaar has been an incredible honour, and I hope the film finds its audience through festival circuits and eventually on OTT platforms,” he says.
House of Manikanta also stars Mann Chhatbar, Chethan Vicky, Krishna Hebbale, and Ashwin Haasan in key roles. The technical crew of the film includes cinematographer Arfan Abdulazeez, editor Deepak M Kulal, and composer Sahil Jamal. Manish is the production designer while Roshan is the art director.