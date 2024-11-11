Hollywood action director JJ Perry joins Yash’s Toxic

We had previously reported that Toxic will resume shooting in Mumbai, where Yash and the rest of the crew are set to camp in the film city. According to reports, a significant portion of the film, which is being directed by Geetu Mohandas under the KVN Productions banner, will be shot here.

This schedule, spanning over 45 days, will also feature several song segments. In the latest update from the Toxic team, the film has added Hollywood action director JJ Perry to direct the high-octane action sequences. Perry is best known for his work on blockbuster franchises like John Wick, Fast and Furious, and Day Shift.

Perry has already arrived in Mumbai and has already started working on the film. Speaking about his involvement in the film, Perry said, “I’m excited to be here in India and to work with Yash in Toxic, and it’s going to be awesome.

Yash is an amazing actor and an incredible action performer. He’s kind and generous. I consider him a brother, and I’m proud to call him my friend and work alongside him. I am excited to work with Geetu too. I’m sure we’re going to bring something special to the screen.”

The film boasts a star-studded cast, including Nayanthara and Huma Qureshi, who were recently spotted filming in Bengaluru. Also joining the team are British actors Darrel D’Silva and Benedict Garrett. While Yash’s role is confirmed, the makers have yet to officially announce the full cast. Rajeev Ravi is handling cinematography for Toxic, which is made in multiple languages. The makers are yet to reveal more details on the technical crew.