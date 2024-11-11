Raju James Bond to release by the end of the year

Raju James Bond, starring First Rank Raju actor Gurunandan, is set to release on December 27. Directed by Deepak Madhuvanahalli, the film is billed to be a fun-filled entertainer. After days of speculation, the release date was confirmed following the motion poster launch on Saturday. Producers Manjunath Vishwakarma and Kiran Bharturu were present for the announcement.

Director Madhuvanahalli shared that audiences will see Gurunandan in a new avatar, breaking away from his First Rank Raju image. “We’ve pushed him out of his comfort zone into a completely new genre,” he said, adding, “This film offers clean, wholesome entertainment, with no vulgar dialogues, ensuring at least an hour of laughter. Let’s wrap up the year with fun and joy!”

Gurunandan spoke about his transition from his iconic character, saying, “The director has challenged me with dance and action sequences. The producers ensured there were no shortcuts in the making.”

The film stars Mridula as the female lead, along with Ravi Shankar, Chikkanna, Sadhu Kokila, Achyuth Kumar, and Jai Jagadish in key roles. Dance choreographer Murali directed four songs, two filmed in India and two in London. The cinematography for the film is handled by Manohar Joshi. Raju James Bond will be released in both Kannada and Hindi.