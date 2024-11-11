Sreeleela joins the Pushpa franchise

With just a month away from release, the makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule have revealed an exciting update about the film. The latest announcement from the team reveals that Sreeleela will feature in a glamorous, high-energy song. The much-awaited film is all set to hit the theatres on December 5 in multiple languages.

While Samantha’s Oo Antava from the first film became a global sensation, the sequel will introduce another special track featuring Sreeleela. She will perform in a vibrant number, along the lines of her previous hit Kurchi Madathapetti. The upcoming film has Allu Arjun returning as the fierce red sandalwood smuggler, Pushpa Raj.

The announcement regarding Sreelala joining the film is especially significant as it highlights the rising influence of Kannada actors in the Pushpa franchise. Rashmika Mandanna began her career with Kirik Party in 2016. She will reprise her role as Pushpa’s love interest, Srivalli, in the sequel. The film also features Daali Dhananjay as the antagonist.

Sreeleela’s journey began with films like Kiss and By 2 Love in Kannada, before she made her mark in Telugu cinema, sharing screen space with stars like Ravi Teja, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Mahesh Babu, and Nithin. In the upcoming film, the actor will be seen in a dance number choreographed by the renowned Ganesh Acharya. The makers of Pushpa 2 recently released an exciting poster announcing Sreeleela’s special appearance. According to reports, a trailer for the film is all set to arrive soon.

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2: The Rule will also feature Fahadh Faasil in a pivotal role. The original film, which was released in 2021, was noted for its critical and commercial success. Pushpa 2 has cinematography by Miroslaw Kuba Brozek and music by Devi Sri Prasad.