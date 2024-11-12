'Aaram Aravinda Swamy' to bring a whirlwind of emotions, action, and fun

The newly released trailer of 'Aaram Aravinda Swamy', starring Aniissh, has already set the stage, ahead of the release in the coming week. With a perfect blend of humour, heart, and drama, the 2-minute 14-second teaser, released on Monday, brings a whirlwind of emotions, action, and plenty of fun.

The film introduces Arvinda Swamy, who appears relaxed on the outside, but his life is anything but calm. Filled with tension, romance, family drama, and financial hurdles, Aaram Arvinda Swamy strikes the perfect balance between lighthearted moments and intense twists. It’s a story about love, marriage, money, and family, wrapped in a family-friendly entertainer that looking forward to keep everyone hooked.

Produced by Srikanth Prasanna and Prashant Reddy under the banners of 786 Films and Aiikya Studios, the film is directed by Abhishek Shetty, whose previous hits include Nam Gani B’Com Pass and Gajanana and Gang. This marks his third directorial outing.

With Aniissh in the lead, Aaram Arvinda Swamy marks a turning point in his career, proving his versatility and talent in a romantic comedy-drama. Joining him are Milana Nagaraj and Hritika Srinivas as the female leads. The film’s music is composed by Arjun Janya, while VB Sivasagar handles the cinematography, and editing is by Umesh RB.

'Aaram Arvinda Swamy' at Rs 99 for the first 3 days

'Aaram Arvinda Swamy', which is set to hit theaters on November 22, is offering an exciting deal for early moviegoers: tickets for the first three days will be available for just Rs99! This special offer is valid only for the opening weekend, after which ticket prices will revert to the regular rates.