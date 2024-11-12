Raghu Shivamogga's next directorial The Task is inspired by real events Raghu Shivamogga, the director known for his debut film Choorikatte and his work on the anthology Pentagon, is gearing up for his next directorial venture, The Task. The film officially went onfloors on Monday with a launch ceremony during which DYSP Rajesh hit the clapboard, and Shwetha Priya, the cinematographer of Kaiva, switched on the camera.

According to Raghu, The Task is inspired by real events and features an exciting cast. Sagar, who played the lead role in Pentagon, will return as the hero in The Task. Jayasurya, who was introduced as the antagonist in the film Bheema, will also play a prominent role. Other key actors include Achyuth Kumar, Gopal Krishna Deshpande, Srilakshmi, Arvind Kupplikar, Bimbashree Neenasam, Harini Srikanth, and Balaji Manohar. Raghu Shivamogga, also a noted actor, will appear in the film in a supporting role.

The film is being produced under the banner Lokapooja Pictures House, with producers Vijay Kumar and Ramanna E backing the project. The team plans to begin shooting in December, with filming scheduled to take place in locations around Madikeri and Bengaluru.