The protagonist in 'Bhairathi Ranagal' is not just reflective of revenge or violence; He also mirrors ambition

Shivarajkumar, the Hattrick hero of Kannada cinema, is hitting the milestone of 127 films this week with Bhairathi Ranagal, the highly anticipated prequel to Mufti. There’s been significant buzz around this film, and as the release date of November 15 nears, Shivarajkumar, or Shivanna as he is popularly known, reflects on his iconic role in Mufti and the new layer he’s about to add to his character, Bhairathi Ranagal.
“The character of Bhairathi Ranagal from Mufti left a lasting impact on me, and I’m sure this new portrayal will connect with audiences just as powerfully. I believe that this prequel will capture the hearts of my fans all over again, as it offers depth into the origins of this enigmatic figure,” he says.
Bhairathi Ranagal will be the second film produced under Geetha Pictures, a production house spearheaded by his wife, Geetha Shivarajkumar. Shivarajkumar reflects on a special coincidence: “Twenty-eight years ago, my film with director Nagabharana, Janumada Jodi, was released on November 15 at Narthaki Theatre. Today, Bhairathi Ranagal will also release on the same day, in the same theatre.
There’s a connection that makes life come full circle: the producer of Janumada Jodi was my mother, and the producer of this film is my wife,” he shares. This connection between the past and present seems to be more than just a coincidence. The film’s release on the same day, in the same venue, adds a nostalgic charm, and Geeta Shivarajkumar too sees the significance of this moment. “It’s a beautiful reflection of how far we’ve come as a family in the film industry,” she notes.
Both Shivarajkumar and Geeta spoke at length with CE, sharing their insights on the character, the working experience, the team, and more. Shivarajkumar’s portrayal of Bhairathi Ranagal, a character with duality—one a lawyer by profession and the other a feared gangster by choice—excites him the most.
“The protagonist in Bhairathi Ranagal is not just reflective of revenge or violence; he also mirrors ambition. He didn’t just become a gangster; he became one with purpose,” Shivarajkumar explains. The film reveals the two faces of Bhairathi Ranagal: the calm, composed lawyer who protects the law, and the ruthless don who protects his turf, Ronapura.
Shivarajkumar further explains that the portrayal of the character’s duality is what intrigued him. “The lawyer’s patience and the gangster’s anger are both symbolic. The contrast between the two roles is stark, and that made the challenge interesting for me as an actor,” he says. The transition between these two shades of Bhairathi is intricate, with distinct body language, mannerisms, and a deep sense of ambition driving both sides of his personality.
Bhairathi’s journey, as Shivarajkumar puts it, is about the struggle to protect his people and his place in the world. “Whether he’s in the system or fighting against it, his ultimate goal is to safeguard Ronapura,” he says. “The character is driven by a sense of duty, not just to his people but to his own values. This is what makes Bhairathi Ranagal such a compelling figure.”
When asked if he believes this film will spark a trend of more prequels in the future, Shivarajkumar responds thoughtfully. “A prequel doesn’t just tell a story from the past—it adds depth to a character that audiences already know. Bhairathi Ranagal was a character whose origin was a mystery, and this film brings that origin to light,” he explains.
He further praises director Narthan for his clever storytelling, which explores Bhairathi’s rise to power in a way that feels fresh yet true to the essence of the character. “The cleverness of the storytelling lies in showing not just how Bhairathi becomes who he is, but the journey he takes to reach that point,” he adds.
While the film delves into Bhairathi’s past, it also features familiar faces from Mufti, like Madhuguru Swamy, Devaraj, and Chaya Singh. However, fans of Mufti will notice that the character of Gana, played by Sriimurali, does not appear in this prequel—though Shivarajkumar notes that Gana’s presence is still felt throughout the film.
Bhairathi Ranagal is not just another film—it’s part of a family tradition. Shivarajkumar’s mother, Parvathamma Rajkumar, was a legendary producer in the Kannada film industry, and now his wife, Geetha Shivarajkumar, is continuing that legacy. Geetha reflects on her role as a producer with great respect for the challenges involved. “It’s not easy being a producer, especially like Amma (Parvathamma Rajkumar) was, and nobody can replace that place of my mother-in-law,” she says.
“As a producer, she had strength, determination, and was daring, and that inspires me.” Geetha, a mother, entrepreneur, baker, and philanthropist, credits her husband’s involvement in every step of the process. “He’s very hands-on with everything, from choosing the story to overseeing the production. His energy is infectious, and it makes all the difference.”
Shivarajkumar believes that a story like Bhairathi Ranagal will help the industry grow beyond its regional boundaries. “The universal themes of power, ambition, and loyalty are something that can connect with audiences across India,” he says. “The film’s emotional drama and gripping storyline are sure to leave a lasting impression, not just in Karnataka but across the country, especially since Mufti was so widely appreciated in its dubbed versions.”
Shivarajkumar’s journey from his first film to now has been nothing short of extraordinary. As an actor, he continues to push boundaries, ensuring that each project is crafted with care and passion. “We’ve put everything into this film, and with the audience’s support, we are confident it will leave a strong impression on its release,” he concludes.