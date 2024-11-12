The protagonist in 'Bhairathi Ranagal' is not just reflective of revenge or violence; He also mirrors ambition

When asked if he believes this film will spark a trend of more prequels in the future, Shivarajkumar responds thoughtfully. “A prequel doesn’t just tell a story from the past—it adds depth to a character that audiences already know. Bhairathi Ranagal was a character whose origin was a mystery, and this film brings that origin to light,” he explains.

He further praises director Narthan for his clever storytelling, which explores Bhairathi’s rise to power in a way that feels fresh yet true to the essence of the character. “The cleverness of the storytelling lies in showing not just how Bhairathi becomes who he is, but the journey he takes to reach that point,” he adds.

While the film delves into Bhairathi’s past, it also features familiar faces from Mufti, like Madhuguru Swamy, Devaraj, and Chaya Singh. However, fans of Mufti will notice that the character of Gana, played by Sriimurali, does not appear in this prequel—though Shivarajkumar notes that Gana’s presence is still felt throughout the film.

Bhairathi Ranagal is not just another film—it’s part of a family tradition. Shivarajkumar’s mother, Parvathamma Rajkumar, was a legendary producer in the Kannada film industry, and now his wife, Geetha Shivarajkumar, is continuing that legacy. Geetha reflects on her role as a producer with great respect for the challenges involved. “It’s not easy being a producer, especially like Amma (Parvathamma Rajkumar) was, and nobody can replace that place of my mother-in-law,” she says.

“As a producer, she had strength, determination, and was daring, and that inspires me.” Geetha, a mother, entrepreneur, baker, and philanthropist, credits her husband’s involvement in every step of the process. “He’s very hands-on with everything, from choosing the story to overseeing the production. His energy is infectious, and it makes all the difference.”

Shivarajkumar believes that a story like Bhairathi Ranagal will help the industry grow beyond its regional boundaries. “The universal themes of power, ambition, and loyalty are something that can connect with audiences across India,” he says. “The film’s emotional drama and gripping storyline are sure to leave a lasting impression, not just in Karnataka but across the country, especially since Mufti was so widely appreciated in its dubbed versions.”

Shivarajkumar’s journey from his first film to now has been nothing short of extraordinary. As an actor, he continues to push boundaries, ensuring that each project is crafted with care and passion. “We’ve put everything into this film, and with the audience’s support, we are confident it will leave a strong impression on its release,” he concludes.