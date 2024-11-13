'Maryade Prashne' is a story rooted in the heart of Bengaluru

The team behind Maryade Prashne has received a major boost from none other than Kichcha Sudeep, who digitally released the trailer on social media. The trailer is now available on Sakkath Studio’s YouTube channel, and appreciation has already been pouring in for it.

Sudeep himself shared his thoughts, saying, “I really liked the trailer. It was cut in a way that reveals plenty yet leaves you curious. The film feels unique, and the work done in every department is excellent. I’m proud of the direction Kannada cinema is heading.”

His endorsement has only added to the growing excitement surrounding the film, with many personalities, including RJs, actors, doctors, directors, and entrepreneurs, praising its storytelling and production.

RJ Pradeepa, the producer behind Sakkath Studio, spoke about his vision for the film and the support he received from Sudeep: “Growth is never a solitary journey; we all need support and guidance to truly thrive. The entire industry came together to promote this film from its title, creating a buzz from day one.” He continued, “As a radio jockey for 16 years, I’ve had the privilege of connecting with Bengaluru in ways few can. With Maryade Prashne, I wanted to tell a story deeply rooted in this city—its pulse, its people, and its challenges.”

Pradeepa also credited Sudeep’s support, noting that the two share the affectionate nickname “Deepu.” “Sudeep has always been a huge supporter of my work. When he saw the trailer, he loved it. It’s not just a personal connection—it’s the kind of camaraderie that helps projects like these succeed,” he added.