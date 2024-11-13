Vasishta Simha goes pan-India with 'Tribanadhari Barbarik'

Vasishta Simha is all set to join the pan-India wave with Tribanadhari Barbarik, a film set to release in multiple languages. Known for his striking performances in Kannada cinema, Vasishta has earned recognition for his ability to effortlessly transition between intense and nuanced roles, with his deep, commanding voice being a standout feature.

After making his mark in Telugu with Narappa and Odela Railway Station, Vasishta is now set to take on a groundbreaking role that will elevate his career across multiple languages.

Tribanadhari Barbarik marks the debut of Vanara Celluloid, a new production company. Directed by Mohan Srivatsa and produced by Vijaypal Reddy Adidhala, the film is presented by popular director Maruthi. The recently released motion poster has already generated excitement, offering a glimpse into the film's unique blend of mythology and modern elements.

The story follows Barbarika, Ghatotkacha's son and Bhima's grandson, showcasing his legendary skill of shooting three arrows simultaneously. The poster hints at a larger-than-life hero whose feats have been overlooked by history while blending ancient texts with contemporary elements—such as a gun—offering a fresh take on mythology.

The Infusion Band composed the film's soundtrack. Alongside Vasishta, the ensemble cast includes Satya Raj, Sanchi Rai, Sathyan Rajesh, Kranthi Kiran, Motta Rajendra, VTV Ganesh, Udayabhanu, and more. Kushendar Ramesh Reddy helmed the cinematography department, Marthand K Venkatesh and Srinivas Punna led the art direction, and Ram Sunkara directed the action sequences.

With the shoot wrapped up, Tribanadhari Barbarik is now in post-production, preparing for its multi-language release, marking a new chapter in Vasishta Simha's career.