'A for Anand': Shivarajkumar's heartfelt tribute to the teacher-student bond

Dr Shivarajkumar, who will be seen as Bhairathi Ranagal in his upcoming film, set to release on November 15, is simultaneously gearing up for yet another exciting project. This time, he’s joining hands with director Srini, who previously worked with him on the hit film Ghost.

Their new collaboration, A for Anand, promises to be a special and heartwarming family entertainer that celebrates the powerful relationship between teachers and their students. The film is produced by Geetha Pictures, the banner headed by Shivarajkumar’s wife, Geetha.

A poster for A for Anand was released on Children’s Day, and the film is set in a small village where the life of a dedicated and compassionate teacher, Anand—played by Shivarajkumar—takes centre stage. Anand is not just a teacher; he’s a mentor, a guide, and a friend to his students. The film follows his journey as he influences the lives of his pupils, helping them navigate the challenges they face in school and beyond.

The story is filled with warmth, humor, and moments of deep emotion, say the makers. It highlights the importance of trust, respect, and the lasting impact a teacher can have on a child’s life. With its relatable themes and engaging characters, A for Anand is a film that will resonate with audiences of all ages, the makers believe.