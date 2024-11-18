Afzal, Sevenraj join hands for anthology 'Nenapugala Maathu Madhura'

Afzal, a journalist who ventured into films, began his acting career and then transitioned into film production with VIP. He later took on the role of director with Hosathara, which is currently in post production. Meanwhile, Afzal has completed directing another film titled Nenapugala Maathu Madhura, produced by Sevenraj of Red & White.

Interestingly, Nenapugala Maathu Madhura is yet another anthology from the Kannada film industry, featuring four stories centred on four friends. Director Afzal has revealed that the film will incorporate elements of murder mystery, horror, and comedy, all set against the backdrop of today’s youth culture.

The film was shot in locations around Bengaluru, Anekal, and Kengeri. Afzal has also written the story, screenplay, and dialogues for the film. It has cinematography by Swamy Mysore, music by Raju Emmiganur, editing by Karthik Eshwarachari, and background score by MS Thyagaraj.

Afzal plays a major role in the film, alongside producer Sevenraj, who also appears in a significant role. The supporting cast includes Vassishta Bantanur, Ranveer, Rajaprabhu, Vinay, Anjali, Soumya, Rekha Ramesh, Shubha Teertha, Vadhya, Gubbachi, Aravind, Nagendra Urs, and others.