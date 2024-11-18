'Kantara A Legend Chapter 1' sets 2025 release date

The cultural phenomenon that is Kantara (Sep 2022) has set the stage for its much-anticipated prequel, Kantara - A Legend Chapter 1, which has already generated excitement since its announcement. Kantara caught audience attention with its unique blend of mythology, action, and drama, earning critical acclaim, including the prestigious National Award for Popular Film for wholesome entertainment.

The film also brought Rishab Shetty into the national spotlight, earning him his first Best Actor at the National Film Awards. Now, all eyes are on the prequel, with the announcement of its release date: October 2, 2025, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti.

Kantara - A Legend Chapter 1 will explore the rich and layered backstory behind the iconic deities, which has sparked considerable curiosity among fans eager to uncover the history and lore that formed the backbone of the original film’s narrative.

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films, the film is being made on a grander scale than its predecessor. While the original Kantara was created reportedly on a budget of Rs 16 crore and went on to earn over Rs 400 crore globally, the prequel is set to raise the stakes.

Sources close to the production house suggest that the budget for Kantara - A Legend Chapter 1 could be as high as Rs 200 crore, signaling an ambitious leap in terms of scale and vision. The film will be released across multiple languages and cinemas, aiming to reach a wider audience.

In addition to its theatrical release, the film has already secured a big deal for its post-theatrical digital rights, with Prime Video acquiring it for a whopping Rs 125 crore, making it one of the biggest digital rights deals for a regional film.

Rishab Shetty, the writer, director, and actor of Kantara, is once again at the helm of the prequel. Alongside Rishab, a few familiar faces from the original film will reprise their roles, though the full cast for the prequel is yet to be officially revealed. Composer Ajaneesh Loknath and cinematographer Aravind Kashyap, whose work on Kantara was widely praised, are teaming up again for the prequel.

The makers of the film, who have already got in into a 60-day marathon shooting schedule, are aiming to set new benchmarks for Indian cinema. The prequel, with its elevated production values and promise of an expanded universe, is expected to tap into the same magic that made Kantara a global sensation, and is set to be one of the most talked-about releases of 2025.