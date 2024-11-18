Vikky Varun and Hari Santhosh reunite for 'Disco'

Director Hari Santhosh and actor Vikky Varun, known for their collaboration in College Kumar, are teaming up once again for a new commercial entertainer titled Disco. The makers are officially launching it today, and we have an exclusive poster to share. Vikky Varun will play the titular character, Disco, in the film.

With Prashanth Kallur as the producer, Disco is backed by Pen-n Paper Studios, Screen 1st Studios, and Kallur Cinemas. Vikky Varun has written the story for the film, with both director Hari Santhosh and Vikky working together on the screenplay. “It’s based on a real-life incident and does not follow the usual filmmaking pattern,” explained Hari Santhosh. “The story is sensitive, with a strong plot, and although it was complex to write, we managed to bring it all together in the end.”

Vikky, the Kendasampige hero, who made his directorial debut and starred as lead in Kaalapatthar, expressed his excitement about reuniting with director Hari Santhosh for this project. “I’m delighted to work with director Santhosh again after College Kumar. It’s a great feeling that he has considered my story for this project,” he says, adding, “The character is an updated, unique role that blends extreme comedy with deep emotions, making Disco a one-of-a-kind project. People around him call him ‘Disco,’ and his journey will be both entertaining and emotional,” Vikky added.

Hari Santhosh, best known for his film Alemari, has also directed By 2 Love, starring Dhanveerrah and Sreeleela under the KVN Productions banner. He has recently completed his debut Hindi film, Besabariya, starring Tanuj Virwani, Tridha Chaudhury, and Sapna Pabbi. Besabariya is in post production. On the other hand, Disco is set to go on floors soon.