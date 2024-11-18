We believe a story like 'Mahavatar Narsimha' deserves to be told: Vijay Kiragandur

Hombale Films, the production house behind the mega-blockbusters KGF, Kantara, and Salaar: Part 1, is now set to unveil a mythological film, titled Mahavatar Narsimha. This animated film is set out to be a unique venture, showcasing a tale unlike anything the studio has created before. The announcement was made with the release of an eye-catching motion poster, setting the stage for a groundbreaking new project, and was accompanied by an intriguing caption:

“When faith is challenged, he Appears. In a world torn apart by darkness and chaos... Witness the appearance of the legend—the half-man, half-lion avatar: Lord Vishnu’s most powerful incarnation.”

Mahavatar Narsimha will be the first tale in the Mahavatar series, marking the beginning of an exciting new mythological saga from Hombale Films. This ambitious animation project is just the start of a collection of stories that will reshape how Indian legends are brought to life on screen.

Presented by Hombale Films in collaboration with Kleem Productions, Mahavatar Narsimha is produced by Shilpa Dhawan, Kushal Desai, and Chaitanya Desai. Directed and written by Ashwin Kumar, the film features an original score by composer Sam CS, which sets the tone for this epic battle of good versus evil.

The film’s first-look teaser gives audiences a glimpse of Lord Narsimha, the legendary man-lion avatar of Lord Vishnu. As described in Hindu mythology, Lord Vishnu incarnated as a half-man, half-lion to vanquish the demon king Hiranyakashipu, a tyrant who had plunged the world into chaos. The teaser offers a glimpse of this iconic character, highlighting the divine and fierce nature of the avatar.