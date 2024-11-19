'Congratulations Brother' in the works

Congratulations Brother is a popular line often used by politician Zameer Ahmed, and it is now the title of an upcoming film from Pen & Paper Productions. The production house, which has previously worked on several web series, now makes their first feature film with Congratulations Brother, which was officially launched on Monday.

The film is directed by debutant Pratap Gandharva and written by Hari Santosh, the creative head of the project. Hari Santhosh, along with his team, spent a year developing the script, ensuring the story would connect with a wide audience. “We’ve been a group of twelve friends working together for the past two years, and this film is the result of that journey,” said Hari Santosh. “We kept the morning show audience in mind while developing the story.”

Rakshit Naga, known for his work in TV shows and theatre, plays the lead role in the film. “This is my first film as a lead actor, and it’s a significant step for me,” Rakshit said, expressing his excitement about the opportunity. Sanjana stars as the female lead, while newcomer Anusha will also be introduced in a key role.

The film, a romantic drama, is produced by Prashanth Kallur, Harish, and Ravikumar. The film has music by Suraj Joyce and cinematography by Guru. The team has commenced shooting for the film, after the simple muhurath.

Director Pratap Gandharva shared his enthusiasm for the project: “This is my first film as a director, and it’s a new step for many of us in the team. Starting something new is never easy, but Hari Santosh made the process smoother for all of us. We worked hard on the story and screenplay, and we believe it will resonate with the audience.”