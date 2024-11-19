‘I enjoy engaging with characters on a deeper level’: Milana Nagaraj

Milana Nagaraj is currently balancing her career with the joys of motherhood. As she cherishes every moment spent with her daughter, the actor is also gearing up for her next release, Aaram Aravinda Swamy, where she will share screen space with Aniissh for the first time.

Milana finds it exciting to collaborate with new faces and have fresh combinations in cinema. “Working with fresh combinations is always interesting and exciting,” she shares. “Krishna, my husband, was more excited than myself about me working with Aniissh. Aniissh is a dedicated actor. He knows exactly what he needs to do.

We didn’t have to speak much, but we found our comfort zone on set. Even though we aren’t the best of friends, there was an understanding, and that made the work easier.” She goes on to add, “But for me, it was the story, director Abhishek Shetty, and the team that made me take up this film. They are passionate filmmakers who share the same thought process, which is important.”

In Aaram Aravinda Swamy, produced by Srikanth Prasanna and Prashant Reddy, Milana plays a Malayali teacher—a character quite different from what audiences may have seen her portray before. She explains, “It’s something fresh for me, and I worked hard to get the nuances right, including trying out a bit of a Malayalam accent. I’m always open to exploring new characters. Who doesn’t want to be versatile?”

For Milana, the key to making a role stand out lies in how you approach it. “I know Aniissh is taking responsibility for a lot in the film, but the question is, how do you stand out in the role you’re given? That’s something the audience can look forward to,” she says confidently.