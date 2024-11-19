‘I enjoy engaging with characters on a deeper level’: Milana Nagaraj

Milana Nagaraj is currently balancing her career with the joys of motherhood. As she cherishes every moment spent with her daughter, the actor is also gearing up for her next release, Aaram Aravinda Swamy, where she will share screen space with Aniissh for the first time.
Milana finds it exciting to collaborate with new faces and have fresh combinations in cinema. “Working with fresh combinations is always interesting and exciting,” she shares. “Krishna, my husband, was more excited than myself about me working with Aniissh. Aniissh is a dedicated actor. He knows exactly what he needs to do.
We didn’t have to speak much, but we found our comfort zone on set. Even though we aren’t the best of friends, there was an understanding, and that made the work easier.” She goes on to add, “But for me, it was the story, director Abhishek Shetty, and the team that made me take up this film. They are passionate filmmakers who share the same thought process, which is important.”
In Aaram Aravinda Swamy, produced by Srikanth Prasanna and Prashant Reddy, Milana plays a Malayali teacher—a character quite different from what audiences may have seen her portray before. She explains, “It’s something fresh for me, and I worked hard to get the nuances right, including trying out a bit of a Malayalam accent. I’m always open to exploring new characters. Who doesn’t want to be versatile?”
For Milana, the key to making a role stand out lies in how you approach it. “I know Aniissh is taking responsibility for a lot in the film, but the question is, how do you stand out in the role you’re given? That’s something the audience can look forward to,” she says confidently.
Comedy, once an essential part of many films, is now undergoing a transformation in the industry or is almost fading out. Milana explains how the genre has evolved over time. “There was a time when we had separate comedy tracks in films, but today, in my opinion, that doesn’t work as much. Comedy has to be situational, and the character should blend naturally with the story. It’s all about the writing and the actors’ performances. If it works, then nothing like it!”
As a viewer herself, Milana reveals her personal preference for films that stir emotions. “I love to laugh and cry when I watch a film. I can’t simply watch a movie; I like to interact with the characters. I enjoy engaging with them on a deeper level, and I think that’s the kind of audience I am.”
In a romantic comedy like Aaram Aravinda Swamy, building a good rapport with co-actors is crucial, and Milana understands that well. “It’s always a plus point to build a rapport with your co-actors. But no matter what, as an actor, I have to give my best to the role. Some actors prefer not to rehearse, but I demand rehearsals because they help enhance the scenes.”
Milana believes that a film is more than just a hero-heroine story. “Aaram Aravinda Swamy will stand out because even the various actors in the film have well-developed and important roles in the story,” says the actor.
She also looks back at her career, recalling a valuable lesson she learnt from her husband. “From the beginning of my career until now, I’ve never focused on how much screen space I have. Krishna always tells me that you can win the audience’s heart with just two scenes if you’re a capable actor. That’s the charm we should carry as actors.”
Milana is not one to rest. Despite her recent focus on family life, she has already started considering new scripts. “I’m not taking a break. I’ve been in discussions for new projects, and I’m also busy with our next film from our production house. I’ll reveal the details soon,” she says.
I pushed through my hesitations to play the role: Hrithika Srinivas
Hrithika Srinivas, a fresh face who caught attention with her performance in Aparoopa, is quickly carving a niche for herself in the industry. While she’s excited about several projects, it’s her role in Abhishek Shetty’s Aaram Aravinda Swamy that has her especially excited.
In the film, Hrithika plays a girl with a disability and no dialogue, relying solely on her expressions to convey a range of emotions, an opportunity for her to prove herself. “I was told a lot of actors rejected the role, but I took it as a challenge,” she shares. Hrithika’s performance has already garnered praise from her co-star, Aniissh.
“An appreciation from Aniissh means a lot to me,” she says, adding, “I was nervous at first, watching him and Milana Nagaraj, both experienced actors. I wondered if I could match their standards. But once I got into the role, I pushed through my hesitation.” What she didn’t expect was the invaluable lessons she’d learn from Aniissh and Milana.
“At first, I thought Aniissh might be serious and carry an attitude because of his intense looks. But he’s super fun and easy to work with,” Hrithika reveals, adding, “I’ve learnt about being flexible and not letting first impressions shape expectations.”