First look of Raj B Shetty and Aparna Balamurali’s 'Rudhiram' released

The first look of Raj B Shetty and Aparna Balamurali’s Rudhiram, directed by debutant Jisho Lon Antony, was unveiled on Tuesday. The poster, set against a striking red backdrop, depicts Raj seated in a white PPE coverall, while Aparna stands beside him in a rugged avatar atop what appears to be a rock. The film’s tagline, an African proverb, reads: “The axe forgets, but the tree remembers.”

Rudhiram, co-scripted by Jisho and Joseph Kiran George, follows the mysterious events happening in the life of a doctor. The film, which began production in 2023, was initially planned as Raj’s debut in Malayalam cinema. However, the Kannada actor-director has since appeared in Malayalam films like Turbo and Kondal.

Speaking with us earlier, Jisho shared that Rudhiram is a revenge drama that begins as a survival story before shifting gears. On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Sajad Kaakku, editing by Bavan Sreekumar and music composed by 4Musics. Besides Malayalam, it will also have dubbed versions in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu.

Rudhiram is produced by VS Lalan under the banner of Rising Sun Studio, with distribution handled by Gokulam Gopalan’s Sree Gokulam Movies.