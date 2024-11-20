‘I don't like to be boxed into one type of character’: Kishen Bilagali

Kishen Bilagali, a popular dancer who gained national recognition as a contestant on Bigg Boss Kannada, has made his mark on the small screen with a stint in the serial Ninagaagi. Now, he’s steadily making a name for himself on the silver screen. Whether through his ever-growing Instagram following, his television roles, or his expanding film career, Kishen is proving that he doesn’t need a specific platform to shine—he’s ready to take on any challenge that comes his way.

What’s particularly interesting about Kishen’s career is his increasing popularity for playing negative, darker roles—a trend that is quickly becoming his signature.

Kishen has recently completed filming his portion for Pendrive, a film starring Malashree and Tanisha Thapanda. But that’s just one of the many projects keeping him busy. He’s also part of Cult, a film directed by Anilkumar, starring Zaid Khan and Rachita Ram.

In addition, he’s set to appear alongside Ashika Ranganath in Gatha Vaibhava, starring Dushyanth, and has wrapped up shooting for Lockdown Lakshmi, starring Shravya. He’s also eagerly awaiting the release of Jhonty Son of Jayaraj, a film he has just finished shooting.

Talking about the rising demand to play negative characters, Kishen remains clear that he is open to any opportunity. “A role is a role,” he says. “Whether it’s good or bad, what matters is how well the character is written and the impact it can create.”

Despite the growing recognition for his negative roles, Kishen is determined not to be boxed into one type of character. “I don’t want people to think of me only as the ‘bad guy’. I want to play a variety of roles—whether it’s a charming hero, a troubled villain, or anything in between. I just want to be a versatile actor and take up any role that challenges me.”

Kishen has also garnered a strong fan base on social media. However, he believes that only about 5 per cent of his audience knows him through these platforms. “Cinema is where I will truly connect with the audience,” he explains. “TV is where people first got to know me, and films are where I can reach an even larger audience. I want to keep growing in all spaces,” he signs off.