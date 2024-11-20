Priyanka Upendra, Pruthvi Ambaar’s 'Life is Beautiful' gets a release date

After a long wait, Life is Beautiful, starring Priyanka Upendra, is finally set to release on December 13. The film, which has been in the making for quite some time, is now ready to hit the big screen, and the team recently made the announcement.

Directed by Arunkumar M and Sabu Aloysius, Life is Beautiful is produced by Lohith H’s Friday Films banner and Silver Train International.

Speaking about the film, Upendra shared his thoughts: “I’ve seen some portions of the film, and it looks great. The film, which is about life, has a scene where a lift moves up and down, and that’s just like life—sometimes you’re up, sometimes you’re down. It makes sense why the title Life is Beautiful was chosen. Priyanka has done a wonderful job in her role.”

Upendra also spoke highly of Priyanka’s personality, saying, “She is very articulate and creates a positive atmosphere wherever she goes. But she can also be tough when needed. She’s a fantastic artist, and there’s still a lot I can learn from her.”

Priyanka herself shared her excitement about the film’s release: “We did thorough script readings and workshops before the shoot, which made everything come together perfectly. Our wedding anniversary is on December 14, and the film is releasing just a day before, which feels like a special gift.

I hope everyone will come to the theatres and enjoy the film.” Life is Beautiful also features Dia actor Pruthvi Ambaar, who plays a prominent role in the film and has sung a song for the movie. “After Dia, this was the next big opportunity. Initially, I was nervous to act alongside Priyanka, but she put me at ease from the very first day.”

The film features Lasya Nagraj, Sidlingu Sridhar, and well-known comedy actors like Mantesh. The music has been composed by Nobin Paul, while the direction is by Sabu Aloysius and Arun Kumar. The film is produced by BG Arun, Kishore Narsimhaiah, Puneeth H, and Jonathan Augustine.