'Zebra' is a musical crime story: Eashvar Karthic

Writer-director Eashvar Karthic, whose upcoming film Zebra hits theatres this Friday, worked at 32 companies for short spans before he thought of joining the film industry. The last of these jobs was at a bank, Eashvar informs, which incidentally proved to be a crucial factor when he decided to write a script for Zebra.

He adds, "In the banking sector, there are many mistakes that are often made, which lead to big errors—not necessarily crimes though—but they never come in limelight. I wanted to do that. I also spoke to a friend of mine for further understanding. If I have to work and research a concept, I need to first commit myself hundred percent to the idea.”

When further asked about the origin point of Zebra as a concept, the director describes an image. “A corporate guy wearing a tie and with folded sleeves—what if he goes for a fight? I thought of building a character on this ground.” However, while working on the idea, the writer-director soon realised that it wasn’t exciting enough for a full-length feature film and hence decided to incorporate other worlds in this universe. "That's where the world of money laundering came in. There are many ways in which money laundering takes place around us, so Daali Dhananjay’s world comes there,” he states.