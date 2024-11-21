I believe every story has the potential to bring about change: RJ Pradeepa

After a successful career as a popular radio jockey, RJ Pradeepa has turned the page to a new chapter: filmmaking. Having ventured into web series, Pradeepa’s maiden production venture, Maryade Prashne (Matter of Respect), is set to hit the silver screen on November 22. Produced by his Sakkath Studio, the film brings together an ensemble cast featuring Rakesh Adiga, Sunil Raoh, Poornachandra Mysuru, Teju Belawadi, and Shine Shetty, whose characters collectively weave a tale of drama and revenge, all said in the heart of Bengaluru.

Pradeepa’s journey from radio to cinema has been one of passion, experimentation, and growth. “Radio is a medium that connects you with people in the most personal way. When I moved into filmmaking, I brought that connection along with me,” he explains. For Pradeepa, filmmaking is not just about entertainment; it’s about telling stories that spark meaningful conversations.

“Cinema has always been my passion. I believe that every story has the potential to bring about change, to make people reflect on the world around them,” he adds. With Maryade Prashne, Pradeepa’s mission is clear: to tell a story that speaks to real people’s struggles and their undying quest for justice.

Pradeepa served as a producer, worked as an assistant to Maryade Prashne director Nagaraj Somayaji, and even created posters for the film. The producer, who has taken on multiple responsibilities, believes that cinema is about collaboration. “It’s about stories that transcend just one hero and heroine. The audience now craves narratives where every character plays an essential role. I am proud to have assembled a talented cast, each bringing their unique energy to the film,” says Pradeepa, sharing his two cents about his cast.