'I knew 'Aaram Aravinda Swamy' was right for me'

Aniissh’s film career has been nothing short of a journey of discovery, evolving with each project. From his early roles in Police Quarters and Nam Areal Ond Dina to his performances in Akira and Vaasu Naan Pakka Commercial, each film has played a crucial role in shaping his career.
However, his surprising shift into a romantic comedy with Aaram Aravinda Swamy, set for release on November 22, marks a new chapter in his career. Recalling his past films, Aniissh shares, “Police Quarters and Nam Areal Ond Dina are the foundation of my career. People still recognise me for those films. Akira gave me a significant boost, and Vaasu Naan Pakka Commercial helped me gain even more attention. Every film has taught me something valuable.”
Aniissh has always pushed himself to take on different roles, determined to avoid being typecast. “I didn’t want to be stereotyped, hence I chose a romantic comedy like Aaram Aravinda Swamy.” He adds, “Comedy is one of my favourites, and it’s been a part of my films in small doses. But this is the first time comedy is the main focus of a character-driven story. I enjoy creating comedy scenes rather than relying on a sidekick to do it.”
Directed by Abhishek Shetty, Aaram Aravinda Swamy was initially going to feature Abhishek himself in the lead role. However, Aniissh was drawn to the story and felt it was the right fit for him. “Abhi had shared three other mass stories with me, but when I heard Aaram Aravinda Swamy, I knew it was the one,” Aniissh explains. He describes the character as unique and relatable, with a distinct charm brought to life by Abhishek's direction. “The character reflects Abhishek’s attitude, and the story has middle-class values that everyone can relate to.”
Aniissh views Aaram Aravinda Swamy as a situational comedy rather than forced slapstick. “I don’t like comedy that involves hitting people or trying too hard to make people laugh. It’s all about how the situation creates humour. Abhishek really brought that concept to life,” he says. An actor with a serious on-screen persona, Aniissh reveals that there were initial doubts by the director and team about his comedic timing. “When Abhishek saw my playful side, his doubts disappeared. I’m myself, especially around people I trust. The camera is my best friend, and that helps me relax and bring out my humour.”
But comedy, as Aniissh points out, is not always easy. “If the scene has emotional depth, everything falls into place. It’s like an adrenaline rush that builds momentum from scene to scene. Even in romance, you have to feel it. Similarly, if the director hasn’t written the comedic lines well, it won’t work. When the content is right, everything flows smoothly.”
Looking ahead, Aniissh is hopeful that Aaram Aravinda Swamy will attract a wider audience. “My films have generally appealed to a specific audience, but I’m confident that this film will bring in a larger crowd, especially families and college students,” he shares.
Talking about Milana Nagaraj, Aniissh praises her professionalism and commitment. “When Abhi suggested newcomers, I insisted on Milana Nagaraj because we knew she would do justice to the role. Working with her has been fantastic. She is seasoned and brings a lot of energy to the set. Off-screen, she is someone who understands the importance of her commitment, which was crucial. We also had a great team, including Achyuth Kumar, Hrithika Srinivas, Gaurav, and Arjun Janya as music director, among others in the cast and crew.”
When asked about the idea of pan-Indian films, Aniissh shares an interesting perspective. “A pan-Indian film is a dream, but I believe cinema should transcend languages and reach audiences across borders. It’s not just about rewriting in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, or Hindi, though it requires effort, especially in dubbing. But I believe if my work resonates well across Karnataka, it can naturally reach a broader audience. Cinema should speak for itself and take its course.”
Reflecting on his 14-year career, Aniissh acknowledges that while not every film has been a success, he remains hopeful. “I believe in myself, and I know success might take time. I consider myself lucky. Despite the hits and flops, people still want to see me, and my films get good openings. For example, YouTube is a free platform, and our videos still get millions of views every time a song is released. Every film gives me hope. Even after 14 years, I don’t feel like I’ve done everything. I’m still evolving.”
He also expresses his happiness for friends like Rakshit Shetty and Rishab Shetty, who have found great success. “I’m happy for them, and there’s no jealousy. Every person’s journey is different. I’m just waiting for my turn. I have my targets, and I believe anything is possible if I stay focused. There’s nothing wrong with trying. I do get opportunities from other languages, but I am determined to prove myself here first. I don’t want to go elsewhere, succeed, and then come back here to prove myself. I want to achieve something monumental here. Everything rests on that one Friday,” he concludes.
He’s more Aaram Aravinda Swamy than Aniissh: Abhishek Shetty
Abhishek Shetty, the director known for feel-good films like Nam Gani B.Com Pass and Gajanana and Gang, is now bringing a fresh comedic touch to the screen with his third directorial, Aaram Aravinda Swamy. However, he had his doubts when Aniissh expressed interest in a subject centred around comedy,” admits Abhishek. “Aniissh and I have different sense of humour; mine is more subtle.
When I first saw Aniissh, he seemed very serious, an introverted, intense character. But as we went through the process, I realised he had real humour within him, and he brought something unexpected. He gave us an extra dose of comedy, more than I expected. He’s more Aaram Aravinda Swamy than Aniissh, and I have no regrets about giving him the responsibility of the lead role instead of taking it myself.”
What started as a small-scale project soon transformed into something much bigger with Aniissh on board. “With Aniissh’s involvement, the film became a much bigger canvas. And joining him in this journey were Shreekanth Prasanna and Prashant Reddy who had full confidence in me. Their belief in the project helped turn it into something much more substantial," says Abhishek.
The filmmaker goes on to add, "The film, which started with modest expectations, is now shaping up to be a promising entertainer, and going by the reaction of some who got to watch the film, I am excited about the outcome, especially with the unexpected on-screen persona that Aniissh brought to the role."