'I knew 'Aaram Aravinda Swamy' was right for me'

Aniissh’s film career has been nothing short of a journey of discovery, evolving with each project. From his early roles in Police Quarters and Nam Areal Ond Dina to his performances in Akira and Vaasu Naan Pakka Commercial, each film has played a crucial role in shaping his career.

However, his surprising shift into a romantic comedy with Aaram Aravinda Swamy, set for release on November 22, marks a new chapter in his career. Recalling his past films, Aniissh shares, “Police Quarters and Nam Areal Ond Dina are the foundation of my career. People still recognise me for those films. Akira gave me a significant boost, and Vaasu Naan Pakka Commercial helped me gain even more attention. Every film has taught me something valuable.”

Aniissh has always pushed himself to take on different roles, determined to avoid being typecast. “I didn’t want to be stereotyped, hence I chose a romantic comedy like Aaram Aravinda Swamy.” He adds, “Comedy is one of my favourites, and it’s been a part of my films in small doses. But this is the first time comedy is the main focus of a character-driven story. I enjoy creating comedy scenes rather than relying on a sidekick to do it.”

Directed by Abhishek Shetty, Aaram Aravinda Swamy was initially going to feature Abhishek himself in the lead role. However, Aniissh was drawn to the story and felt it was the right fit for him. “Abhi had shared three other mass stories with me, but when I heard Aaram Aravinda Swamy, I knew it was the one,” Aniissh explains. He describes the character as unique and relatable, with a distinct charm brought to life by Abhishek's direction. “The character reflects Abhishek’s attitude, and the story has middle-class values that everyone can relate to.”