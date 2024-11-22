After multiple cuts and revisions, ‘Sharana Shakti’ to hit theatres today

BENGALURU: The much-anticipated film, Sharanara Shakti, will finally hit theatres on Friday, after months of heated controversy, public outcry, and behind-the-scenes revisions. Director Dillip Sharma told TNIE that the first phase of the release will be in select locations -- Bhalki, Hubballi, Davangere, Haliyal, Annigeri and Mundargi -- where the film has found a warm welcome. Sharma hinted at a release in Bengaluru next week, fuelling further intrigue.

Originally slated for an October release, Sharanara Shakti was pushed back amid protests from the Lingayat community. The protests were sparked by accusations of factual inaccuracies and cultural disrespect, leading to major changes in the film’s content before its debut.

It’s not just the film’s delayed release that has everyone talking -- it’s the firestorm of controversy surrounding its depiction of Lingayat philosophy. On October 7, a special screening of the film exposed 15 significant errors. Retired IAS officer and general secretary of the Global Jagathika Lingayat Mahasabha, SM Jaamdar, told TNIE, “After the first screening, we flagged these critical issues.

The filmmakers assured us they would make the necessary corrections, but we still haven’t received a written confirmation that all prints of the film reflect the changes.”

The backlash against Sharanara Shakti was swift. Lingayat leaders, supported by spiritual heads, cried foul, accusing the filmmakers of misrepresenting the core beliefs of their community. “Basavanna, our revered guru and philosopher, is reduced to a mere devotee in this film,” Jaamdar lamented. “There is a scene where Sharana Gollaleshwara kills his father -- this is not just an error, it’s an affront to our culture. And the depiction of Chennabasavanna speaking from Akka Nagamma’s womb? It’s scandalous.”

Set for release on October 18, the film was delayed by over a month due to the uproar, but now the question remains: Will it be accepted or will the backlash escalate further?