The risk takers of 'Zebra'

Satyadev Kancharana was overwhelmed with superstar Chiranjeevi’s wish for his upcoming film, Zebra, which he says has amplified the film ahead of its release on November 22. The actor visited Bengaluru for a pre-release event and met Shivarajkumar, who also wished him well.
“Shivanna is so warm and wished the best for our film,” shared Satyadev in an exclusive conversation with CE. Speaking about the project, he revealed, “The universe is conspiring for Zebra. It’s a story of risks, luck, and the spectrum of human nature.”
The intriguing title, Zebra, holds layered meanings, he says. “It’s a metaphor for black and white—representing money laundering, morality, and judgment. Our director, Eashvar Karthic, crafted a story where shades of black and white dominate. You can’t pinpoint who’s good or bad as the lines between both blur from time to time,” explained Satyadev.
For Satyadev and Dhananjay, Zebra symbolises a leap of faith. “I quit my job as a software engineer in Bengaluru, and Dhananjay also left a stable career path. Taking risks has led us to this platform, a multilingual film releasing in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Hindi.
Without risk, luck doesn’t come,” says Satyadev as he talks about working on the film with Dhananjay. “Film-wise, we share a parallel journey too, starting with short films. He has this effortless menace and a unique ability to command presence with minimal expression. I knew he was perfect for the role the moment our ideas clicked.”
In Zebra, Satyadev plays a wealth manager whose world collides with Dhananjay in this heist thriller. “As a relationship manager, I manage numbers until cash turns real, and then trouble begins. That’s where the story takes into high stakes and deeper conflicts.”
Eashvar Karthic’s vision impressed him. “He’s a phenomenal writer who balances commercial appeal with artistic depth. The film reveals aspects of the banking system that we think we know but don’t and that are woven seamlessly into an engaging, layered story,” he says.
Eashvar Karthic can become a big director: Dhananjay
Dhananjay, who continues to expand his horizons in Telugu cinema, gears up for his next, Zebra. Directed by Eashvar Karthic, the film pits Dhananjay against Satyadev Kancharana in a gripping heist thriller. “The story hit the nail for me,” shares Dhananjay, adding, “Another reason I took up the role is Satyadev. His journey is similar to mine. We both started with humble beginnings and have grown passionate about cinema. To me, Satyadev has evolved into an organic actor.”
It was Satyadev who encouraged Dhananjay to explore the script. “When I heard it, I felt it was one of the most fantastic scripts I’ve come across. A heist thriller intertwined with technology, banking loopholes, and money—it’s a creative and intelligent plot.”
Dhananjay plays a gangster, while Satyadev inhabits a banker’s world; their collision fuels the film’s central narrative. “It’s more than just a thriller. Zebra brings humour, drama, and everything else a good film needs. Everyone brings a unique flavour, though my character is more serious. Ravi Basrur’s music also blends uniquely into the story.”
The actor admires Eshwar’s directorial vision: “Eshwar has immense potential to become a big director. Writing a script like this requires a sharp mind, and the execution matches it perfectly.” He also highlights the film’s ‘Luck favours the brave’ tagline, “It’s a life mantra—calculated risks pave the way for success.”
With a metaphorical title and a storyline rooted in universal themes like wealth and technology, Zebra shapes up as a true pan-India film. “Money is universal; no day is complete without its transaction,” Dhananjay asserts.
‘I am just a small part of Pushpa 2’
Fans can also catch Dhananjay as Jolly Reddy in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule, releasing on December 6. “I am just a small part in the film, although it has some significance to the story. Like in any big novel, characters come and go—it’s up to the audience to see how it unfolds.”