An incident from my close friend’s life inspired Megha story : Charan

Megha, starring Kiran Raj in the lead role, is set to release this Friday, November 29. Directed by Charan and produced by Yatheesh HR under the banner of Krishi Productions, the film’s trailer was recently launched by Trivikram Saphalya, who wished the team immense success. In a heartfelt speech following the trailer release, producer Yatheesh HR shared, “This is our very first production under Krishi Productions, and it means so much to us.

Megha isn’t just another film; it’s a story that has the potential to bring about positive change in the lives of our viewers. People who have never known love may begin to experience it. Those who have drifted apart from friends may find the courage to reconnect. This film beautifully weaves together the themes of friendship, love, and relationships, and we are thrilled to bring it to audiences across the state this Friday.”

Megha is billed as a family entertainer with a unique love story, which promises to captivate hearts. According to the makers, what sets it apart is the intriguing fact that both lead characters share the same name—Megha. Director Charan reveals, “The reason behind their shared name is something you’ll only discover once you watch the film. The inspiration for the story came from a real-life incident in a close friend’s life.”

Kiran Raj, who plays the male lead, recalls, “I heard the story eight times before I agreed to be part of the film. The experience of love, its depth and significance, is far more important than the initial excitement it brings. If there is a strong bond between parents and children, it can prevent countless calamities. These are themes that Megha beautifully explores, and I believe the audience will connect with them.”

Kajal Kunder, who portrays the female lead, shared her excitement, saying, “I play the role of a college girl named Megha. It’s a unique and special character, and I can’t wait for everyone to see how our story unfolds on screen.”

The film, distributed by Manoj Kumar through Ravi Films also stars Rajesh Nataranga as the father, alongside Shobaraj, Sangeetha, Sundar Veena, Hanumanthe Gowda, Taranga Vishwas, and Girish Shivanna in key roles. It has music composed by Joel Sakari and Franklin Rocky, and cinematography by Gautam Nayak.